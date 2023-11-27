Home page World

Mother-of-three Katie Compton had to stay in hospital for over four months.

A mother of three from England suffers from the rare Guillain-Barré syndrome. The diagnosis changes the family’s life forever.

Norwich – Being paralyzed all over the body from one day to the next. For most people it is an unimaginable horror. But for 43-year-old Katie Compton from England, that’s exactly what happened because of a rare occurrence Illness to reality.

Actually, the mother of three only complained about an annoying cough that just wouldn’t go away. Her doctor therefore prescribed an antibiotic. But the medication didn’t help the British woman – instead, she suddenly woke up the next morning with a speech impediment.

Rare nervous disease shakes the life of a mother of three – she is paralyzed overnight

Compton drove to the hospital, but things got worse there: her face swelled so much that the 43-year-old could no longer swallow and had to be intubated. Her condition continued to deteriorate and doctors then decided to give her full ventilation and put her into a medically induced coma. They initially didn’t have a possible diagnosis.

Then comes the next shock: Katie no longer wakes up from her coma. But her sister Claire Todd and her partner David Jones noticed something unusual. Katie moved her big toe when they talked. Finally it became clear that the British woman was awake after all. However, the British woman could no longer move her entire body. The doctors’ confirmation followed: Compton’s time in a coma was over, but she was paralyzed.

Doctors diagnosed Katie with a severe case of the very rare Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS). This is a neurological autoimmune disease that can also lead to paralysis in those affected. It is unclear what led to the rare disease in the British woman. A previous corona infection would be a possible cause.

What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)? Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare autoimmune neurological disease that attacks the nervous system. The disease is usually triggered by a previous infectious disease, such as the flu or coronavirus. Common symptoms include weakness and pain in the legs as well as tingling and numbness in other limbs. If the disease is particularly severe, paralysis can occur throughout the body within a few days. Those affected usually recover from the illness after a few weeks to months. In rare cases, permanent damage can also occur. Source: www.gesundheit.gv.at

Katie’s sister on Guillain-Barré syndrome: “It can affect anyone”

Katie began a long process of recovery. This put a lot of strain on her three children in particular, and the other relatives also had to struggle with it. For a long time, Katie was only able to make the smallest movements. She also suffered from seizures, two bouts of pneumonia and sepsis. She had to learn how to walk, talk, eat and breathe all over again.

Katie has been living at home again for some time now. But her life is no longer the same as before: she still has severe limitations in her upper body. She can only partially use other parts of her body. With a GoFundMecampaign, Katie’s family would now like to collect donations to make the house more disabled-accessible for them. This includes remodeling the bathroom and making the home garden wheelchair-accessible. By November 27, 2023, the fundraising campaign had already raised the equivalent of almost 3,839 euros.

With the campaign, the family also wants to raise awareness for them very rare disease create. In an interview with the local newspaper NorfolkLive, who reported on the case, Claire Todd explained: “It can affect anyone and completely destroy their life and that of everyone else around them. I don’t quite have my sister back yet. She’s alive, but she’s changed.” A medical emergency was only declared in Peru in the summer of 2023, because cases of the rare nerve disease were increasing there. (jus)