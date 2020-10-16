A resident of Singapore figured out how to raise three children without swearing and delighted other parents. The website AsiaOne told about her method.

Leza Klenk posted a post about her parenting methods on social media. She admitted that she never raises her hand to her children and hates raising her voice to them. Instead, she developed her own system of punishments and rewards. The Singaporean emphasizes that both the youngest 9-year-old child and the older teenager must adhere to the same rules.

For minor offenses, children must pay a fine from their pocket money and put coins and bills in the “pain bank”. If a child makes noise before nine in the morning, wakes someone up before 6:30 in the morning, or does not do their homework before they go to play, they must put one Singapore dollar (about 58 rubles) in the jar. A fine of 50 cents (29 rubles) is imposed for a towel not hung in place and dishes not being cleaned. For each item left on the floor before and after the game, 10 cents (approximately 6 rubles) is charged.

At the end of the month, the family spends money from the bank on a trip to a nice restaurant or to the arcade for the kids.

When children argue among themselves or “jump like monkeys,” Klenck sends them out for an hour or two, takes the keys from them, and locks the front door. She believes that in this way they will get rid of excess energy.

If we are talking about serious faults – for example, children do not do their homework, the mother takes their gadgets from them for a while.

Klenck argues that this system makes children aware of the consequences of their actions and less likely to misbehave. She asks everyone who wants to follow her example not to make the “list of crimes” too long, as she believes that excessive control over children will not lead to anything good.

Commentators admired the ingenuity of the mother of many children. They wrote that this approach teaches children responsibility, respect for others and cleanliness.