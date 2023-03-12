Home page World

A wedding should be an unforgettable day for the bride and groom. But a US mother-in-law broke an unwritten marriage law.

Munich – If you want to tie the knot, you’re hoping for a lavish party. The wedding should be the best day of a couple’s life – unless the groom cancels the wedding out of hand. To celebrate this properly, family members and friends are usually also present. But they don’t always create the best atmosphere.

If wedding guests misbehave, the supposedly most beautiful day can end in disaster. Everyone knows that things don’t always go smoothly at weddings. Apparently, the well-known US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was also aware of this when he started a Twitter call: “Tell a funny or strange story about a wedding you were at,” he wrote.

Bride stunned at her own wedding – mother-in-law appears in a white wedding dress

And indeed, some users spoke up. Among them was Amy Pennza, who returned Kimmel’s Twitter appeal. And told an anecdote from her own wedding that leaves a little speechless. “My mother-in-law wore a wedding dress to my wedding,” she wrote, along with a photo as evidence of the two women in white dresses. “Well, top that for now,” she added.

In fact, at first glance it was hard to tell who was the bride and who was the mother-in-law. Both dresses would have gone through as a wedding dress from a purely visual point of view. But why hadn’t the groom’s mother followed one of the golden rules of a wedding that female guests should not come dressed in white?

Mother of groom wears white dress at son’s wedding – “Are you still talking to her?”

“I would have been so angry,” commented another user. The bride apparently felt the same way. “If you look closely, you can see my clenched fist,” Amy said. “It’s a stone cold troll. Are you still talking to her?”, a user wanted to know from her.

“I need to know what the man in the middle is saying,” meanwhile said a Twitter user after looking at the photo that shows the moment when the bride and mother-in-law meet in their white dresses. Another detail caught her eye: “Check out his ‘look at the mess’ hand gesture.”

The question also came up as to whether Amy was still married to her husband or whether her mother-in-law’s actions had ultimately led to the breakdown of the marriage. But Amy finally solved the mystery of her husband’s mother’s wedding failure. And even protected them.

The bride defends her mother-in-law despite the wedding dress fail – and provides an explanation

“Don’t be too quick to judge her mother-in-law for showing up to her son’s wedding in a white dress,” Amy wrote. Her husband’s mother grew up in “great poverty” and is still very frugal to this day. Because of this experience, she keeps her money together by any means necessary, Amy described her mother-in-law’s attitude.

This is expressed, for example, when visiting restaurants: “For example, she takes the olives and celery from a Bloody Mary and saves them for salads.” According to Amy, her mother-in-law’s extreme frugality was also evident when she bought a dress for her son’s wedding . “Then when she found the dress at an incredible bargain price, she couldn’t refuse,” Amy revealed.

After all, Amy’s mother-in-law has since acknowledged her unfortunate choice of dress for her son’s wedding. “If you ask her now, she says she feels awful about it,” daughter-in-law Amy said. It was apparently a lavish celebration despite the failure of the groom’s mother. “The wedding happened without bloodshed or anyone being pushed down the champagne fountain,” Amy said. One Meanwhile, another bride made a disturbing discovery at her wedding reception. (kh)