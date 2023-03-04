Home page World

Munich/London – For a couple, the wedding should be the most beautiful day in their lives. But many things in life turn out differently than expected. On the wedding day, a groom managed to upset his bride so much with an action that that she wanted a divorce the next day. With another couple, it didn’t even get that far because the groom canceled the wedding at short notice. Now another wedding story has become public. A bride was upset by her would-be mother-in-law’s behavior. She was allowed to be there when she was looking for a wedding dress and took advantage of it right away.

Bride is stunned: mother-in-law shows pictures of the wedding dress around

Even before the wedding, choosing the wedding dress is a special moment for the bride. If you want to keep it traditional, you only show the dress to the groom and guests on the day of the wedding. And, of course, those who have the honor of helping the bride choose must remain silent. A bride took her mother, the maid of honor and the groom’s mother to look for her dress. The mother-in-law took a few pictures of the bride-to-be and her final dress, which she then showed to her friends and colleagues thesun.uk reported.

The bride didn’t like that at all. She is said to have shared her story on social media. The bride makes it clear to those present that the photos must not be shown to anyone. The wedding dress search was a “nice experience” for her. But when she spoke to the groom’s mother, the bride found out that she had shown the dress to some people at work.

Bride is desperate: “A million ways to show someone else”

She made it clear in the bridal shop that the bride did not want pictures of her dress to be shared. So she asked the maid of honor if she could show the maid of honor’s mother’s dress. But the bride didn’t want that either. No one else should be able to foresee the dress. “So I assumed she would just know not to show it,” she reportedly shared on social media, like mirror.uk writes. “I know she’s excited about the wedding, but how can I politely ask her to stop showing people?” she asked.

The wedding will not take place for a year. The bride therefore fears that her future mother-in-law could show the wedding dress to many other people. “There’s a million ways for her to show someone else,” the bride said. On social media, users advise the bride to politely ask the mother-in-law to delete the pictures. Another advises her to tell the groom’s mother that the wedding dress is supposed to be a surprise and she doesn’t want everyone to see it before the day. It is not possible to verify whether the story really happened that way.

