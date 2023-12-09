Home page World

A child endured physical and mental torment for weeks in Austria, presumably at the hands of his own mother. The public prosecutor’s office is demanding the maximum penalty.

Krems – In 2022, a cruel incident shocked Austria. A now 33-year-old mother is said to have tortured her then 12-year-old son almost to death and locked her in a dog transport box. Her 40-year-old friend is also said to have played a crucial role.

“Body temperature of 26.8 degrees” – mother from Austria allegedly abuses her son

The 33-year-old is said to have abused her son for weeks in the winter in the Waldviertel – the northwestern part of the Austrian state of Lower Austria – reported, among others Small newspaper. The case became known in the summer of 2023.

“The boy only had a body temperature of 26.8 degrees when he was taken to the hospital,” police spokesman Johann Baumschlager told the newspaper. He was not only severely hypothermic, but also emaciated. Eventually he fell into a coma. The boy is doing better again, but he has “suffered serious psychological injuries,” said the spokesman.

Child abuse in Austria: Mother is said to have poured cold water over the child several times

A social worker is said to have saved the boy, who was taken to hospital at the end of November 2022. His mother was later arrested. She is said to have beaten her son every day and “inflicted hematomas by pulling him and forcibly holding him,” according to one report notice of the Supreme Court. He was also denied medical care and had to sleep in a dog crate (57 x 83 x 50 centimeters) and starve. The box was weighed down with objects and the opening was placed against the wall so that the boy could not escape.

Finally, she is said to have tried to kill her son “by pouring cold water on him several times a day and opening the windows of the apartment for several hours in sub-zero temperatures,” according to the court. Given this, his body temperature dropped to life-threatening levels.

Mother from Austria is said to have mistreated her son: 33-year-old now in court

Now the mother has to answer in court for torture, deprivation of liberty and attempted murder. How today.at reported, the public prosecutor’s office is demanding a life sentence. Your friend faces up to ten years in prison for aiding and abetting. However, according to an expert, both women are mentally incompetent, which is why placement in a forensic facility is recommended.

According to the Crown newspaper The 33-year-old’s mother and close caregiver is said to have died in 2019. She later met the 40-year-old, who had previously been abandoned by her husband. The two women joined forces in the face of their fate – to the chagrin of the 12-year-old boy. From the summer of 2022, the child is said to have been exposed to terrible torment, which later intensified. The mother was repeatedly egged on by her friend and shouted loudly courier Instructions given to torture the boy.

The alleged child abuse is being heard at the Krems regional court in Austria. © Ernst Weingartner/imago

“My client deeply regrets her actions. For a long time she was not aware of the consequences of her actions,” quoted today.at the mother’s lawyer. “My client had no idea to what extent the boy was being tortured,” says the friend’s lawyer. The result of an expert commission on the case due to possible failures by youth welfare and schools is expected in January 2024.

It was only in March that a serious case of child abuse in Bavaria caused a stir. In contrast, the police in Unterallgäu are investigating the violent death of an infant. (cheese)