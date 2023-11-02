The mother leaves three small children, she passed away forever at the age of 41 in front of her husband’s eyes: she was discharged from the emergency room

The sad story comes from Dolo, in the province of Venice. A mom 41-year-old lost his life in the bathroom of his home last Saturday morning. The day before, the woman had gone to the emergency room for severe back pain and leg pain.

The 41-year-old mother, of Nigerian origins but resident in Italy for a long time, leaves 3 children. She was still breastfeeding her youngest. The Venice Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a investigation file to understand what happened to this mother, to reconstruct her last moments of life and above all to establish the responsibilities of the entire affair. The husband, assisted by his lawyer, has filed a complaintwants to see clearly.

The previous Friday, around 3.45am, the man had accompanied his wife to the emergency room of the Dolo hospital. That pain in my back was unbearable. Classified as code green, the 41-year-old waited for hours. Ultimately, she was discharged with the prescription of anti-inflammatory drugs. As her husband said, her mother took those drugs all day that same Friday, but she was unable to find any relief. Around 3:00 on Saturday morning, she woke up in pain even more unbearable in the back and also in the legs. She woke up her husband, who gave her more medicines and tried to give her massages. Her wife found no relief in any way.

The 41-year-old mother died while going to the bathroom

Around 8:00 he asked the man to help her go to the bathroom. Just as she reached the room, she fainted and collapsed on the floor. The intervention of the man and the 118 health workers, who have tried for more than an hour to resuscitate her.

It is unclear what happened to her. The Local Health Authority announced that after pain therapy, the woman was sent home without having any more symptoms. All tests carried out in the emergency room gave negative results: