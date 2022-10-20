He decides to have his son’s name tattooed, but once home he realizes the mistake: a mother’s TikTok video goes viral

This is the viral story of one mother who got her son’s name tattooed, but then realized an absurd mistake. Her irony amused the whole world and user comments were not long in coming.

The woman posted what happened on TikTok. She has decided to get your child’s name tattooed, so he made an appointment with a tattoo artist. She wanted to engrave on his skin the name of the most important person in his life and instead today she finds herself with a “indelible error“.

She chose the arm as a seat, she chose the style of the writing and then she put herself in the hands of an expert. She couldn’t wait to see “Michael”Etched forever on his skin.

Everything went well, the choice, the stencils of the right size, the stencil, the tattoo and the payment. Once home, however, her mother noticed the mistake. Her tattoo artist had engraved her name on her arm “Michael“Instead of” Michael “. One a and one is reversed, an almost identical name, but very different from that of her baby!

So he told everything on social media and his video soon made the world Tour!

It is poorly written. Now imagine getting your children’s names tattooed on you… After looking at all the stencils, after choosing the right size, you don’t realize it’s misspelled. They put the stencil in and you still don’t see f *** it. They get the tattoo on you and you still don’t see it.

User comments were not long in coming. There are those who criticized the tattoo artist and advised her to cover or erase it with the laser and those who, ironically, suggested alternative solutions, such as that of directly change the name of the child in the registry office!