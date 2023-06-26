She would actually be on board the Titan, along with her husband Shahzada Dawood. But the trip was canceled in corona time. Then she gave her place to her son Suleman, because “he wanted to go.” That is what Christine Dawood tells in an interview with the BBC, a week after her husband and son went down to the Titanic in a submarine and never surfaced again.

#Mother #gave #place #submarine #Titan #son #wanted