Franco Battaggia was arrested by the authorities and accused of the crime of his former employee Anica Panfile

The case of Anica Panfile, the mother found lifeless by a fisherman in the Piave river, has reached a turning point. The authorities arrested former employer Franco Battaggia.

The 77-year-old immediately ended up in the viewfinder of the police, as the only suspect in Anica Panfile's crime and the last to have seen her alive. The facts date back to May 2023, when the woman's husband reported her disappearance, worried about her failure to return home and her cell phone being unreachable.

Battaggia had said that he had met his former employee that day for give her the Cud and then accompanied her to the Arcade Bike shop. She had a date with another person. However, the authorities did not find any printed Cud and did not find any useful clues that confirmed the former employer's story, not even through cameras in the area. The investigators were immediately convinced that the man had lied during interrogation.

The Treviso Public Prosecutor's Office has ordered the arrest of Anica Panfile's former employer

A few hours ago the news of the arrest arrived. The Treviso Public Prosecutor's Office has ordered the arrest of Franco Battaggia. The man is now in Treviso prison and will have to appear before the judicial authority.

Serious, precise and concordant circumstantial elements collected during the investigations against the suspect.

The autopsy carried out on the woman's lifeless body showed signs of suffocation and various blows to the head it's a'drug intoxication. Anica Panfile was already lifeless when she was left in the Piave river. Not only that, according to the first indiscretions, they also emerged from the investigations biological traces in the home of the former employer, which he would have tried to cancel.

Franco Battaggia is accused of crime and attempted suppression of the lifeless body. The accused was already known to the police for crimes that occurred between the 80s and 90s.