Veronica Amistadi found dead under the bridge with her child, the agony of the community for this story

These are days of great agony and sadness that unfortunately the family members of are now experiencing Veronica Amistadi and her baby. Both were found lifeless under the Mostizzolo bridge, in Val di Sole. No one would have ever imagined he could make such a gesture.

All are in progress investigations for this story, which broke everyone’s hearts. Many in describing the woman, said that she was sunny, cheerful and accomplished.

The events took place late in the night Sunday 21 May, around 1. Precisely above the bridge of Mostizolounder the Noce river, in the Val di Sole area.

The first to sound the alarm was a passerby. The latter in passing in that area, already a lot famous for extreme gesturesnoted the car with the door open and the lights on. Right away he realized that there was something strange.

For this reason, he requested the timely intervention of the rescuers. The searches started promptly and the Fire Brigade and also the men of the mountain rescue took part.

But it was just a short time later that they made the heartbreaking discovery. Under the bridge, unfortunately, there were the lifeless bodies of her mother and her child, which she only had 4 years, for a flight of about 90 meters. From here came the desperate call to his partner and their family members.

The agony for the death of Veronica Amistadi and her child

Veronica lived in Trento, but was originally from Roncone. The family was well known for their willingness to volunteer. Indeed the mayor Franco Bazzoli in remembering the woman, she said:

What happened is a huge tragedy. What has overwhelmed us is an enormous drama. We are talking about a sunny girl, she had reached the top professionally and had managed to achieve important goals.