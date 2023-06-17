The Public Prosecutor’s Office does not believe the words of Franco Battaggia, Anica Panfile’s former employer and the only suspect for her crime

The investigation into the crime continues Anica Pamphilethe mother who disappeared after her work shift and was found lifeless by a fisherman in the Piave river.

The Treviso prosecutor’s office has opened the investigation into the former employer Franco Battaggia. The investigators are increasingly convinced that the man, during his testimony, has lied. From the inspections and from the elements in their hands, there would be no feedback.

The employer is the last to have seen Anica Panfile. He revealed to law enforcement that he met her for give her the Cud. However no copy of that document has been found. The only one was seized in the “El Tiburon” fish market, where the two would not have gone that day.

Anica Panfile: the words of the Prosecutor of Treviso

The Prosecutor of Treviso explained that thelast track of his mother, dates back to the very moment in which he met Battaggia.

We know that Anica was at Battaggia’s house at 4.15pm on May 18. Once she crossed the threshold, all activity on her cell phone ceased. Also that of receiving messages.

Anica’s partner was no longer able to contact her and worried about her non-return, ha alarmed the authorities.

Franco Battaggia was immediately questioned and revealed that he had left the woman at 4.30pm in front of the Arcade Bike shop because she had told him she had a date with someone. However, as explained by the Prosecutor, there is no evidence that can prove his words. Not even the footage from the surveillance cameras. The only certain thing is that the victim entered her former employer’s house still alive and that from that moment on her lost track.

The investigators seized all of Battaggia’s vehicles, for the necessary investigations. Private cars and vans from the fish shop.