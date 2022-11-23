In social networks, the expressions of love between the parents and their descendants go viral, but they are also strongly criticized when one makes a mistake, such is the case of a woman which she forgot her baby at a family reunion, she went back, took a bag and left again.

“2 times you forgot”is the description of the video that the TikTok user shared on the ‘LuisMi Espinosa’ account where he showed the controversial action of a woman towards her daughter.

The mother surprised Internet users by having forgotten her child not once, but twice, since apparently She had so many earrings on her mind that it didn’t happen for a moment to remember that she had left her baby.

During the recording you can see how there were people of all ages having a family moment, but what caught my attention was that the creator of the content said that his cousin already he had gotten into the car, while his daughter was left inside the house.

Later, upon re-entering the home, everyone believed that she was going for her baby, however, she only asked for her diaper bag, for which the people present tried not to laugh.

“My cousin had already said goodbye, and she had gotten into her car, she had already forgotten her daughter”Louis pointed out.

Although the attendees of the meeting could not stand their laughter, they held back to say goodbye again to their cousin, who was forgetting her daughter again.

Through the material it was possible to see all the members of the family questioning the woman between laughs, while the girl was in a baby carrier, where a woman was rocking her.

Among the netizens they pointed out, “I want to see his reaction when he returns looking for his baby”, “when you lose a loved one sometimes you don’t think of anything else and you get distracted very easily”.

That last comment referred to the fact that in the background in the images you could see that they were at a funeral, so perhaps in the face of her pain she was distracted.