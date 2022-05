“I am absent-minded. Really confused.” She looks fragile. The tears are in her eyes. She swallows them. “I have to stay calm for my daughter.” But it’s not easy, that’s for sure. A few hours earlier she bathed her daughter in the house where she has lived for less than a year, on Troelstraweg. ,,I had put a romper on her. We called Grandma. And at a certain point I thought: good to bed.”