Mother learns the terrible truth about her lost son 42 years ago: they had deceived her into believing he was dead

This incredible story comes from Chile and has as its protagonist a mother named María Angélica González. After 42 years she has found that son he thought he had lost forever, disappeared immediately after birth.

She had arrived at the hospital to give birth to the baby she was carrying, but immediately after the birth, the nurse told her she had to transfer him to the nursing ward. intensive carewas premature and he needed the incubator. Shortly after, the poor mother found herself forced to listen to those painful words, the little one he hadn’t made it. What María did not imagine, however, is that it was only ahuge lie. The newborn had been stolen and then adopted by two other parents who had no idea what his real story was.

Mother finds her lost son

That child lived in Arlington, Virginia and became a 42 year old man. It was he who discovered the truth. He knew he was adopted in Chile, but he was convinced he had no relatives. Then one day he read a story in a newspaper about a man he found out about being kidnapped in Chile. Something snapped inside him, it wasn’t the first case and he suspected that the same thing could have happened to him too. He started doing some research and has discovered the truth.

For 42 years I was presumed dead. 40 years ago I was adopted by my loving family. They gave me every opportunity. But what I didn’t know is that someone had deceived my real mother. The government of Chile had an evil plan to take children out of the country, away from their families, and have them adopted for money. The unwitting adoptive parents paid for what they believed was an absolutely legal practice. When my biological mother asked for my little body in order to give me a proper burial, they replied that it was no longer possible.

These are the words of the man, who in tears finally was able hug his mother again. The photos have been around the world through social networks and their history has touched thousands of people. María couldn’t believe it, when I learned she was alive her world changed forever.

It’s a miracle from God.

American news organizations claim that between 1960 and 1990 they were more than twenty thousand children stolen to their parents in Chile.