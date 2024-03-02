“Philip is desperatehe is unable to accept his condition, he feels the weight of injustice and feels he has no weapons to defend himself.” Ornella Matraxia, mother of Filippo Moscathe 29-year-old from Caltanissetta arrested in early May last year and detained in the Costanza prison, in Romania, accused of international drug trafficking, his voice cracked with emotion. After the first degree sentence of over 8 years, the next The appeal process will open on March 7. “I hope that the judges look at the papers and judicial documents more seriously than they did in the first instance”, he tells Adnkronos. But mother Ornella remains down to earth. “Ten months is a long time, at the beginning I gave Filippo hope, I believed that the truth would emerge, but that hope then became a false illusion. Now I don't want to make the same mistake, I prepare for the worst and if the best were to come then and finally this nightmare will end, the joy will be immense.”

Compared to the past months in which Ornella Matraxia reported the inhuman conditions of detention of Filippo, locked up in a cell of about twenty square meters with 23 other inmates among mice and cockroaches, the situation has “improved greatly” thanks to the “media outcry and the intervention of the Foreign Minister and the embassy”. The 29-year-old is now in a cell with five other Italian and English prisoners. “For weeks he couldn't sleep for fear of being stabbed, his life was constantly at risk and he was attacked and they tried to stab him – recalls mother Ornella -. The prison conditions remain identical from a hygienic-sanitary and nutritional point of view, but now I can go to bed knowing that he is alive. He also spends his free time in a separate courtyard from the other inmates for safety reasons.”

“Filippo is really ill, I try to give him strength to face everything that comes, but I can't give him the courage anymore”, admits Ornella Matraxia, who will reach Romania next Wednesday for the opening of the appeal process. “He is tired, nervous, scared and has no more hope – he adds -. He tells me: 'Mom, get over it, there's no justice here and things won't change.' And I, however, hope that something will change, that someone will take hold of the papers we have produced. Because we are certain of Philip's innocence, he was there a sensational blunder, they did not properly translate what they found. Language is the big obstacle we continue to fight against, the translations of the interceptions were done very badly. The reality is that there is not a single passage that can prove Philip's involvement in this story.”

The priority now for mother Ornella is that Filippo returns to Italy. “With a conviction or without, but he is too debilitated physically and psychologically, he needs to be helped and he can only be helped in Italy. Obviously what I hope, and what a dream, is that he comes out of this story as a free man, however, if should it not be so, we will fight no more, we won't go to the Court of Cassation because for Filippo it would mean staying for years in Romania“. What Filippo's lawyers will instead prepare will be an appeal to the ECHR for the inhuman conditions of detention and the lack of right to defence. “Years will pass but Filippo's innocence will be proven and will emerge in all its strength”, says the mother. For whom now what is important is that “the Italian media come to the call and don't leave him alone, it would be a guarantee for Filippo. It is important that attention on his case does not decrease.”

After the announcement of the return to Italy of Chico Fortithe former sailor and television producer who has been serving a life sentence in the USA since 2000 for the alleged murder of Dale Pike, the hope is that “the The government should also take an interest in Filippo's casewho takes the right political steps”. Meanwhile, on the platform 'gofundme.com' Filippo's family opened one fundraiser to deal with legal expenses, “which have now become unsustainable”. (by Rossana Lo Castro)