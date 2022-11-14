Yvette Clements is considering placing her disabled daughter in state custody.

The 58-year-old, who lives in Norwich, England, says she has come up with such a situation due to rising energy bills in the UK.

Her daughter, Rosey, can’t regulate her body temperature and the heat in her house has to be on most of the time.

As a result, her bills have risen to $350 a month.

“If this continues, I’ll have to think about putting her in government care, which is heartbreaking.“, indicates.

“We’re very close, but I need to make sure she gets what she needs.”

Rosey, 23, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, needs an electric bedan electric toilet, an electric hoist, a feeding machine, and CCTV to monitor her at night for her seizures.

The only time her mother can turn off the heat is when Rosey is away from home at Sense College, a specialist school for young people with complex disabilities.

“I don’t mind sitting in the cold when she’s not here, but I don’t have that option most of the time, because Rosey might have a seizure if she’s cold.“, bill.

“I don’t turn on my oven anymore and I’m cutting corners in every way I can, but I still can’t pay my energy bills.”

“I’m also terrified of potential power outages. It’s just not an option for Rosey’s equipment to be off.”

Subsidy

Clements receives a government subsidy, which includes funding for caregivers and housing costs, while Rosey receives a personal subsidy.

Rosey is one of six million disabled people who recently received a $170 government subsidy due to rising costs of living.

But Clements says that sum doesn’t even cover a month’s worth of electricity. Your bill recently increased from $140 to $340 per month.

When this happened, he canceled his automatic payment and now submits monthly meter readings.

Rosey may not have long to live, her mother said, and the situation prevents them from making memories together.

“This could be Rosey’s last Christmas, we don’t know how long she’ll live, but I can’t afford to take her anywhere or buy her presents.“.

“Although she is registered as blind, she can see the lights and that is what she likes the most. We have a sensory room, but I have to limit her time there because it is too expensive.”

“She loves Christmas lights, but I don’t know if we can afford to turn them on this year.”

“Our life is hard enough already, and you shouldn’t have to make these decisions,” he says.

Disability aid organization Sense gave the family a $578 grant as part of emergency financial support.

It is the first time in the organization’s 60-year history that it has provided direct cash payments, which it says reflects the urgency of the situation in the country.

Sense CEO Richard Kramer said, “The current cost-of-living crisis has worsened an already precarious financial situation for people with disabilities across the country, with those with the most complex needs and their families facing the toughest times.” .

“While the government decides whether or not to increase benefits, people with disabilities and their families struggle with skyrocketing bills and face agonizing decisions, like choosing between heating the house and eating.”

“The government must recognize the scale of the crisis and the impact on disabled people and commit to increasing benefits in line with inflation.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “The government’s energy price guarantee will save the typical household around $811 this winter, based on current price-cap energy prices, reducing bills by about a third. This is on top of direct payments of $1,400 to vulnerable households.”

“A review led by the Treasury will consider how to support households from April 2023, targeting support to those in need and reducing costs to the taxpayer.”

Now you can receive notifications from BBC World. Download the new version of our app and activate it so you don’t miss out on our best content.

BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-internacional-63415602, IMPORTING DATE: 2022-11-14 11:40:05

Charlie Jones

BBC NEWS