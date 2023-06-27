Washington. Dolphin mothers use a kind of high-pitched baby talk. A study published yesterday found that bottlenose females change their pitch when addressing their young.

Researchers recorded the characteristic whistles of 19 mother dolphins in Florida, when they were accompanied by their calves and when they swam alone or with other adults.

The characteristic whistle of dolphins is a unique and important signal, similar to calling out your own name. “They use them to track each other. Periodically they say, ‘I’m here,’” said Laela Sayigh, a marine biologist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts and a co-author of the study.

By directing the signal to her pups, the mother’s whistle pitch is higher and its pitch range is greater than usual, according to work published in the journal Proceedings, of the United States National Academy of Sciences.

“That was true for every one of the moms in the study,” said biologist Peter Tyack of the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and co-author of the paper.

Obtaining this data was not an easy task. For more than three decades, scientists attached special microphones to the same wild mother dolphins in Sarasota Bay, Florida, several times to record their whistles. That included years in which they had pups and when they didn’t: they stay with their moms an average of three years, and sometimes longer. Parents do not have a long role in raising children.