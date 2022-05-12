Today we want to tell you about the historyfortunately with a happy ending, of Fabiana and Frodo: mom dog and her puppy sleep on the asphalt, abandoned and alone, destined for a terrible end. Fortunately, some people who were on the street looking for another dog have spotted them. And their life changed forever.

Photo source from Facebook by fundacionlaika

Laika is an association operating in Culiacan, a city in northwestern Mexico, the largest city in the state of Sinaloa, is the capital of the municipality of Culiacán, was looking for a lost dog. But soon the volunteers ran into another couple who needed them.

On the way they met one canine mom and son lying down on the street, alone and abandoned. They were completely dirty, they suffered from parasitic infections and could not even move, they dragged themselves with difficulty. Who knows how much suffering they had to endure.

There Laika Animal Protection Foundation on Facebook he said that as soon as the volunteers saw the two dogs they started taking care of them. They risked getting under a car and the situation was really very dangerous.

The mother was trying to protect her puppy, but it was evident that it was having a lot of trouble. The foundation immediately told their story on social media.

Mom and puppy, fall asleep. Full of fleas, of dirt, she with ruffled fur … As well as them thousands of animals, the result of irresponsibility and indifference.

Photo source from Facebook by fundacionlaika

Mother dog and puppy sleep on the asphalt, saved and destined for a new dignified life

The volunteers took them to the shelter where they received water, food, medical care and lots of love. They trusted their rescuers and seemed to know they were now in good hands.

Photo source from Facebook by fundacionlaika

They called the mother Fabiana, while the puppy Frodo: suffered from anaplasmosis and ehrlichiosis, so he immediately started proper treatment. Now they are ready for their new life: once the convalescence is over, the volunteers will look for a forever home for them.