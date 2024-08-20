“Everybody’s darling is everybody’s fool” (attributed to Franz Josef Strauss). Psychotherapist Ina Lorenz (Anne Ratte-Polle) knows this too. In her sessions with clients, she explains emotional dependencies, the dynamics of their partnerships and the effects of fatal parent-child relationships. The ABCs of behavioral therapy are her daily bread. It says: Children want their parents to be happy. Parents ensure that their children are no better off than they are. What is astonishing in Katharina Woll’s first feature film “Everyone Wants to Be Loved” is the way in which the therapist talks to the clients. Ina explains and intervenes. Her clients rarely get in the way. When Ina’s mother Tamara (Ulrike Willenbacher) also interrupts a meeting, when her pubescent daughter Elli (Lea Drinda) announces that she is going to move in with her father Hannes (Jonas Hien), when her partner Reto (Urs Jucker) pressures Ina to move to Finland with him, when Ina doesn’t even find time to discuss worrying laboratory results in the doctor’s office because a thousand and one things for others seem to have greater priority than her own health, one thing becomes abundantly clear: Ina may be insightful, intelligent and academically highly educated, but it doesn’t do her any good.