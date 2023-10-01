A sudden turning point is the one that arrived last Friday 22 September is the one that arrived on the disappearance of Susanne Morphew, 49 year old mother. She had gone out for a bike ride, but she never returned home to her family.

3 long years have passed since that day, the husband was also for a short period of time arrested for his crime, but due to a lack of evidence, law enforcement decided to release it.

The events began last year May 10, 2020. Precisely in the county where the woman lived in Salida, Colorado. The young mother had gone out in bikes as usual.

However, from what was supposed to be a simple walk, he never made it return from his loved ones. The husband Barry Morphew he quickly realized that the situation was serious.

For this he has reported his disappearance and the officers started all the searches for the case. They have found her bicycle on the same day she disappeared into thin air, but no trace of her.

The following year, without even finding the body, the officers also investigated her husband for his crime. They have it too arrestedbut a few months later, due to little evidence against him, they have released.

The discovery of Susanne Morphew’s body

Last Friday, September 22, while officers were investigating another case, they found the body of the woman. She was about 80km from the place where they found his bike.

At the moment it also appears to be unknown cause which led to his death, but above all they are not there investigated. After her release, her husband and her lawyer decided to file a lawsuit against the prosecutors. His legal on this news he declared: