It was her husband who made the dramatic discovery, for Catia Cesidia Cerini there was nothing that could be done

The tragedy happened in the municipality of Ascoli Piceno. Catia Cesidia Cerini, a 49-year-old mother, was found lifeless in her bed. It was her husband who made the dramatic discovery of her.

Yesterday morning, March 6, Catia Cesidia Cerini's husband realized that his wife had not gotten out of bed at the usual time. So, worried, he has tried to wake her up. Soon he realized that something was wrong and he alerted the emergency services. Every attempt at resuscitation was in vain, health workers were forced to declare the death of the woman as soon as she reached the Mazzoni hospital.

Catia was very well known in the community, worked in the supermarket on Viale Costantino Rozzi. Everyone in these hours remembers her as a loving mother and an easy-going and well-liked woman. She leaves in pain her son Jacopo, her husband Francesco, her parents Umberto and Dora, her brother Arturo and all her dearest friends.

Numerous messages are arriving at the family in these hours, also through social networks. Everyone who knew the 49-year-old wanted to say goodbye to her for the last time with moving posts. The news caused amazement and pain among all the inhabitants. Catia was hit by a sudden illness in her sleep, no one could do anything to save her.

Today the funeral of Catia Cesidia Cerini

The woman's body is in the morgue of the Ascoli hospital and today, at 2.30 pm, the funeral will be celebrated in the church of Santi Simone e Guida of Monticelli.

I can't believe it, always kind and nice person, cashier for many years, I'm so sorry. Heartfelt condolences to the entire family.

Yesterday I saw it in the shop and today I read this… I have no words. Condolences to the family.

The numerous affectionate messages spread on the web are proof of how much Catia was loved and well-liked. She leaves an indelible mark in the hearts of all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Read also: 12-year-old girl found lifeless in bed by her dad.