A British family actually wanted to try a new start at home. After 15 years in Hong Kong, she flew to Europe, the flight ended dramatically.

London/Frankfurt – Hong Kong was a British colony until 1997. 25 years ago, the United Kingdom handed over metropolitan sovereignty to China. Since then, Hong Kong has been a Chinese special administrative region.

During flight home from Hong Kong: British mother and wife dies on board in front of her family

A family of four from Britain have lived in the former British colony since the early 2000s. Recently she decided to return home. But the couple and their two children’s flight from Hong Kong to Europe ended horribly: the mother did not survive.

On the online platform Gofundme.com a friend of the deceased Helen R. set up a fundraising campaign for her bereaved family. There she described the tragic circumstances of the woman’s death. It occurred during the almost 14-hour flight from Hong Kong to the intermediate station in Frankfurt am Main. From there it should then go on to Great Britain.

Accordingly, the mother of a son and a daughter initially slept after leaving the Asian metropolis. After a few hours, however, she was “unresponsive”. Measures were taken immediately to ensure that the British woman regained consciousness. “Despite all efforts, Helen could not be revived,” wrote her friend: “All this happened in front of her children.” And as if this bad experience wasn’t terrible enough, the family of the dead had to endure many hours next to their corpse.

Flight from Hong Kong: The dead man and children must sit next to the body for eight hours

“For the remaining eight hours of the flight, Helen lay in her seat in a breathless sleep,” her friend described the horrific situation. Despite the traumatic situation, the husband and his two children could still say goodbye to their wife and mother, it said. After landing in Frankfurt, the British woman’s body had to remain in Germany for the time being due to official requirements. The rest of the family flew to Great Britain.

The deceased had previously lived in Hong Kong for over 15 years and worked there as a midwife. In addition, Helen R. was involved in a group that supports mothers with medical questions. The donations collected should now help her husband and their children to raise the money for the funeral and other costs. (kh)