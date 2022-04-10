Maria Cristina Taralli, a young mother who died before the eyes of her 19-year-old daughter: the first results of the autopsy exam were released

The first results of the autopsy carried out on the lifeless body have just arrived Maria Cristina Tarallithe 45-year-old mother who died unexpectedly before the eyes of her 17-year-old daughter.

It would appear that the medical examination identified one as the cause of his death acute heart failure. It will now be necessary to understand if the identified cerebral criticalities have one correlation with the accident she was involved in a few years ago, in 2019.

The prosecutor who is dealing with his case, has ordered further investigation also with regard to hospitalization after the accident, to understand if the doctors in 2019 have subjected her to adequate care. Or whether the long-term reported damage is the result of medical negligence.

Maria Cristina Taralli was admitted to three different hospitals, she reported very serious injuries.

On the morning of his death, which happened not many days ago, he had decided to stay in bed because he wasn’t feeling well.

She began to lose a lot of blood and died before the eyes of her daughter Ludovica. The young woman could not do anything to save her mother. She called her father, who was preparing to alarm the rescue, but no one could do anything to save life of the young mother.

Maria Cristina Taralli’s funeral celebrated

The funeral was celebrated in the church of San Gabriele dell’Annunziatayesterday 9 April at 15:30.

Maria Cristina leaves in ache her husband Fabio Cretone and her daughter, all her family and all those who knew and loved her.

The 45-year-old mom he taught in an elementary school. His tragedy comes from Giulianova, in the province of Teramo, in Abruzzo.

The Mayor wanted to post a moving message on behalf of the whole community, to show affection and closeness to the family of Maria Cristina Taralli.