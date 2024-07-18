Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

Michael Frison has disappeared in Sardinia. His mother and brother are starting a desperate search to find him.

Luogosanto – Michael Frison was actually in Sardinia for a volunteer holiday. But on Saturday, July 13, he suddenly disappeared. The authorities are now looking for the 25-year-old Briton. His mother Cristina Pittalis and his brother are going to Italy “as quickly as possible” to find him.

Desperate mother searches for her missing son with Facebook photos

On Facebook, Cristina Pittalis has published several pictures of her son and also provided detailed information about his disappearance. Michael was apparently traveling near Luogosanto, Valdicorru, before he disappeared. An exact Google Maps location was also shared. According to The Standard The missing person was last seen near a remote farmhouse surrounded by dense forest. The beaches of Sardinia are considered to be the most beautiful in Italy.

Michael’s disappearance is dated Saturday, July 13. Strangely, the mother also reports that her son took off his clothes at 5:18 p.m. and then disappeared. The background to this information remains unclear – the mother was not there. “He fell asleep and the next day he was visibly confused,” Cristina Pittalis told The Independent.

“Still not found”: Mother and brother travel to Sardinia – Börden search at full speed

She captioned the photos in Italian: “Michael has still not been found. The search has begun. The fire brigade and forest guard are doing their best to find him.” The police are also looking for the missing holidaymaker. Michael Frison, who comes from Bristol in England, is 1.70 metres tall and has long brown hair with shaved sides. He is thinner than in the photos, confused and speaks English and Italian.

She adds: “He is a very sweet boy, you can approach him without fear, please, if you see him, stop him, talk to him, but don’t leave him alone. Tell him about mom and his little brother.”

“Inadequate area”: Holidaymaker suddenly disappears in Sardinia – He may be dehydrated

Desperation can be read in Cristina Pittali’s words. She makes an urgent appeal to residents and holidaymakers in the region: “Please, if you can, look in your properties, in your houses. If you have the chance, please go and help with the search. But don’t go alone, blindly, talk to firefighters or civil protection teams, offer your support, ask what and how you can help.”

The Independent The mother also said: “He wanted to do volunteer work there, but when he arrived he was very tired, not used to the heat and possibly dehydrated.” He went to sleep and planned to go for a “little walk” the next day, and he hasn’t been seen since. It’s a pretty inaccessible area.”

There are currently several cases of missing people who suddenly disappear while on vacation. This is also the case in Tenerife. The long-missing Jay Slater has now unfortunately been found dead there. A private investigator had previously revealed disturbing details. Some tourists also disappeared while on vacation in Greece – the heat cost them their lives. Despite everything, we can only hope that Michael Frison’s mother will find her son alive. She sent the message to her son via the media: “Everything will be fine, darling, I miss you, I love you.” (jh)