The woman told Reddit, how she decided to skip her daughter’s wedding because she refused to fulfill one of her requests: the mother wanted the girl to invite her stepsister, with whom the bride had a bad relationship, to the holiday. The publication provoked a lot of negative comments, in which many condemned the behavior of the heroine of the story.

The author of the post wrote that the relationship with the father of her biological daughter ended on a negative note. “I tried to protect the children from our conflict, but they were always on his side,” she said.

The woman said that she got married for the second time when her daughter was 13 years old; her new husband also had a daughter who was two years younger. “The girls never got along, but as teenagers they just hated each other,” she added.

Related materials:

Over time, the girls’ relationship did not improve, so the daughter of the heroine of the story decided not to invite her stepsister either to the holiday after the wedding or to the wedding ceremony itself. “The daughter said that only people close to her were invited to the wedding and ceremony, and her half-sister is not included in this circle,” the author of the post wrote.

“I said that if she doesn’t consider her half-sister family, then her stepfather, half-brothers and sister, and I are not family to her, and then there is no point in me attending her wedding,” the woman concluded.

In the comments under the post, many users criticized the mother’s action. In their opinion, the narrator’s relationship with her daughter has become tense not because the girl loves her father more, but because the mother gives preference to her new family. “If girls hate each other, why would one of them invite the other to the wedding?” — one of the commentators was indignant. Others also emphasized that no one other than the newlyweds has the right to determine the guest list.

Earlier, another Reddit user said that he refused to attend his son’s wedding, which caused their relationship to deteriorate greatly. In the comments to the publication, many users supported the man’s decision.