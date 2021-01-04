A shocking incident of rape by mother and daughter in Bharat Nagar area has come to light. After her husband left the village, the two-year-old woman, who was living on the streets with her 18-year-old daughter, was surrounded by two addicts. It is alleged that two youths raped the mother and daughter, threatening to kill them. This was revealed after a video went viral in the area.In the video, a man is seen in a position to attack the woman with a stone in his hand. Police came into action after the video came to notice. The victimized mother-daughter was taken to hospital for medical. A person of the incident made a video and went viral on social media. In this case, the police reached the first video producer. After that two accused were arrested.

A fight was going on with the woman’s husband

According to police sources, the 35-year-old woman was having a fight with her husband. The husband left her and went to the village. But the woman and her 18-year-old daughter did not go. She came on the road from a rented house. She slept on the street and wasted her garbage and was feeding her and her daughter. Around two o’clock in the night, they were caught by the drunk youths of the area and what happened after that is captured in the camera. Two accused raped the mother and daughter, threatening them. A young man made his video and went viral on social media.

Video maker was identified, police is investigating

As soon as this video surfaced, the Bharat Nagar Police came into action and searched both the victim and the victim from the incident site. Police is currently investigating the case. At the same time, the police officer says that the victim woman has alleged rape. The accused have been arrested in the incident. The accused have been identified as Sonu and Amit. One of them is from Jahangirpuri, the other is from Wazirpur JJ Colony. The creator of the video has been identified as Hrithik.