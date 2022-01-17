0 COMMENTS
01/17/2022 9:49 am
As eSports become more and more common, parents have begun to accept that what was once their children’s hobby is now a good way to earn money. This became more than clear when a Mexican player won a tournament of Call of Duty, Y his mother was the first person to congratulate him, something that went viral.
Recently, ClanNava, a Mexican streamer, participated in a tournament of Call of Duty: Warzone, where he managed to win the grand prize of one thousand dollars, approximately $20 thousand pesos. Thus, the player shared a TikTok of his experience, which ends with his mother appearing in the video, and congratulating her son on the victory.
@clannava
He played and won 🧡 #DEDchallenge #lifegamer #code #codbr #warzone #hayqereirnos #let’s love each other #ClanNava
Immediately, ClanNava’s video went viral, and It currently has more than 100,000 likes and more than half a million views. Without a doubt, a beautiful moment that has been captured for eternity. On related issues, Activision has committed to fixing the issues with war zone Y Vanguard. Similarly, the 2022 Call of Duty could advance its launch.
Via: ClanNava
Leave a Reply