As eSports become more and more common, parents have begun to accept that what was once their children’s hobby is now a good way to earn money. This became more than clear when a Mexican player won a tournament of Call of Duty, Y his mother was the first person to congratulate him, something that went viral.

Recently, ClanNava, a Mexican streamer, participated in a tournament of Call of Duty: Warzone, where he managed to win the grand prize of one thousand dollars, approximately $20 thousand pesos. Thus, the player shared a TikTok of his experience, which ends with his mother appearing in the video, and congratulating her son on the victory.

Immediately, ClanNava’s video went viral, and It currently has more than 100,000 likes and more than half a million views. Without a doubt, a beautiful moment that has been captured for eternity. On related issues, Activision has committed to fixing the issues with war zone Y Vanguard. Similarly, the 2022 Call of Duty could advance its launch.

Via: ClanNava