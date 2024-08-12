The mother of 20-year-old Richard Ferreira da Cruz claims that a doctor’s violent actions resulted on the death of his son inside the Municipal Hospital of Lourenço Jorgelocated in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the criteria of

Richard was admitted On Saturday, August 10th, in the evening, with a wound to the neck caused by a knife. which, according to the mother, was already “under control” when a disturbance broke out and a blow hit the affected area.

“My son was murdered,” said Alessandra Ferreira da Silva.

On Sunday, the case, initially registered by the 16th Police Delegation (Barra da Tijuca), began to be investigated by the Homicide Police Department.

In an official statement, the hospital said Richard assaulted health workers, forcing them to take “protective measures.” According to the Municipal Health Department, Previous injuries caused by a “bladed weapon” were the cause of death. The doctor’s identity was not revealed.

“It is important to note that the patient was upset and aggressive and, according to the report of the on-call team, attacked the health workers, who were forced to take protective measures until they managed to contain him and transfer him to the red room. Due to the intense bleeding, the patient did not survive and unfortunately passed away,” the statement said.

What does the mother express?

Alessandra said that her son was taken to the medical unit after being assaulted and stabbed in the neck. According to her, His son was treated and was in a room when the family received a call from the hospital early Sunday morning, reporting that the young man was very upset.

She said she went to the hospital and spoke to the staff on duty, telling them that her son was suffering from depression and bipolar disorder. The mother said she asked for her son to be sedated. It was then, according to her account, that he got out of bed and said he was going to leave.

She told police that a nurse warned Richard that he should lie down. Later, according to the mother, A doctor shouted at him aggressively, telling him that he could not act that way.

According to the mother, her son approached the doctor, who allegedly attacked him with kicks and punches, reopening the wound caused by the stab wound.

“He started hitting him and hit my son twice (…) One of those blows hit directly into the vein,” he said.

The mother said she tried to stop the attack, but said she was threatened by the doctor.

The patient reportedly began bleeding and was taken to the red ward. After being removed from the room, Alessandra went to the police station to report the assault. When she returned to the hospital a few hours later, she was informed that her son had died.

“It was already stabilized. These attacks were the cause of my son’s death.“Alessandra said.

The full note from the Municipal Health Secretariat

“The management of the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital (HMLJ) clarifies that, on Saturday (10) night, around 9:30 p.m., the patient was admitted to the unit brought by the Fire Department after suffering a stab wound with profuse bleeding.

It is important to note that the patient was agitated and aggressive and, according to the report from the on-call team, he attacked the health professionals, who had to adopt protective measures until they were able to contain him and send him to the red ward.

Due to the intense bleeding, the patient did not survive and unfortunately died.

As it was a case of violence, a stab wound, the body was sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) and the situation was reported to the police for investigation.”

More news

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo Brasil (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.