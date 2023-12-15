pronunciationThe Ukrainian mother who threw her baby from the second floor in The Hague has been given a TBS with compulsory treatment. The baby, a boy only sixteen days old, was thrown out of the window in February and died in hospital two weeks later.
Jorina Haspels
Latest update:
12/15/23, 2:28 PM
