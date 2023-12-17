Home page World

Kai Hartwig

You don't want to miss your own children's wedding. The mother of a bride was threatened with exactly this scenario – then the police intervened.

Wörth – For many people, a wedding is considered the most beautiful day of their lives. In the company of loved ones from family and friends, two people exchange vows and then celebrate accordingly. A couple in Rhineland-Palatinate recently got married in the town of Jockgrim near the border with Baden-Württemberg. But there was a problem.

On the way to her daughter's wedding: mother is stuck in a traffic jam after an accident

Because the bride's mother was stopped on the way to her daughter's wedding. According to a report from the Wörth police station, an accident occurred on federal highway 9 early on Friday evening (December 15th). Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people were injured in the accident, but were treated by the German Red Cross.

“Due to this accident, the B 9 had to be completely closed for a longer period of time at the Jockgrim junction in the direction of Wörth,” the police report said. In addition, as a result of the traffic accident, a large backlog formed – much to the chagrin of the bride's mother.

The bride's mother threatens to miss her daughter's wedding – and calls the police

Apparently she was also stuck in the same traffic jam and couldn't make any progress. The desperate lady quickly decided to contact the police. “A caller called the station who desperately reported that her daughter was attending a candlelight wedding in Jockgrim as a bride at 8 p.m.,” said the police, describing the incident: “She really wanted to take part in her child’s ceremony.”

In order to get to the wedding on time, the police drove the bride's mother past the traffic jam. (Symbolic image) © Imago/Montage

However, “the closure had to be maintained for the foreseeable future,” the police continued. That’s why they “visited the desperate caller”. And without further ado, the mother of the bride's problem – as well as the other people stuck in traffic – was solved. “The road user was carefully escorted out of the traffic jam by police escort so that the now overjoyed mother was able to attend her daughter’s wedding in time,” the police said in their report. And fittingly he concluded it with the words: “Wörth Police – your friend and helper.”

In another case, the bride scared off her guests before the wedding. Her own mother then passed a devastating judgment on her. (kh)