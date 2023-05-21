The favorite social network for many and the most downloaded in Mexico is TikTok, since there are short videos and trends that content creators do not hesitate to replicate, but, in the same way, there are moving stories, one of which has recently gone viral, is protagonist by a daughter who gave her mother a tender gift.

It is well known that parents would do everything to see their children happy, and even put them before themselves, an example of this is this story, because a girl to thank her mother all the effort you put into itdecided to surprise her with a trip.

It was through the original Chinese digital platform, where the user ‘@medusacortez’, shared a video which immediately went viral, as she planned a tender moment with her mother, before giving her the great gift.

The recent graduate showed herself in a restaurant with her mother, while eating, she explained that she had made an appointment there, since she had a surprise for her and she had to give it to her in a special place.

The clip titled, “I gave my mom a trip abroad to thank you all my studies”, it already makes sense of interactions, due to the woman’s reaction, since she could not break down in tears.

New graduate gift to her mother

At first, the young woman gave her mother an envelope, where she saw her girl’s title, for this reason, the lady could not help but cry.

Therefore, the young woman decided to give her a letter, which at first thanks her for everything: “Hello mom, I don’t know how, but since I was a little girl, you alone helped me, you gave me good studies, courses and diplomas that with effort you paid”.

Following this, in the form of gratitude, he expressed: “But today, one day thanks to that effort, You have your daughter graduated from the universityand with a very good job, and for thank you all this, I invite you to a trip all paid for, during 12 days to Türkiye. If you accept, please, take the following sheet (in the following came the plane tickets)”.

Seeing the tender scene of the mother receiving a trip as a gift, after supporting her daughter at all times, she received the applause of Internet users, as it was nostalgic to see her face full of happiness.