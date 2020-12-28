Highlights: Heartbreaking incident in MP Singrauli district

Ruthless mother burns 5-month-old innocent son alive

Singrauli police arrested accused mother

During questioning the mother said, I did not, the ghost has killed my son

Singrauli

A ruthless mother in MP Singrauli district has burnt her 5-month-old innocent child alive. The incident has caused sensation in the village. After getting the information of the incident, people have become rowdy. Police have arrested the accused woman.

The entire case is from Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, where a ruthless mother Guddi Singh Gond has wrapped her 5-month-old innocent child wrapped in cloth and burnt alive in Sukahar village of Chitrangi police station area. The news of the incident spread like wildfire in the entire area and everyone was forced to think how a mother’s heart could be so stoned and unkind. He has burnt his milky baby alive.

When the mother wrapped the child in a fire, there was no one in the house. But after the smoke came out, the innocent child was burning. Soon, the child’s father and grandfather rushed to the hospital with him, but by then he had died.

Police arrested the accused after getting information. Singrauli SP Virender Kumar Singh said that the mental condition of the accused woman is not good, due to which she has taken a terrible step. At the same time, during interrogation, the woman was saying that the ghost was killed by the son, not me, because the ghost was riding on me and he threw the child into the fire.