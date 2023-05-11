Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

A mother bear with two cubs is currently causing a stir in East Tyrol.

A mother bear with two cubs is currently causing a stir in East Tyrol. The family was only observed in a clearing. Now a hunter discovered a dead deer nearby, which was probably torn by the bear.

Kartitsch/ Saalbach-Hinterglemm – After the sighting of a mother bear with two cubs near the Tyrolean mountain village of Kartitsch (district of Lienz), a dead deer is keeping the region’s hunters busy. District hunter Georg Moser examined the crack in the same area on Thursday in which a local had observed the bear family the weekend before and assigned it to a bear in the Tiroler Tageszeitung (tt).

Hunter: “The deer was torn apart”

Moser climbed up to the Tannwiese in the area of ​​the Kartitscher saddle on Thursday morning after the crack had been reported to him the day before. Moser recovered the deer’s remains and stored them in a refrigerated chamber to secure the tracks. Samples were taken for DNA determination. Moser on tt: “I am now very familiar with the image of wolf tears. In contrast, this deer was mostly eaten, bones completely shattered.”

There are clear bite marks. The remains of the animal were still fresh. Moser suspects that the attackers could have been the sighted bear and her cubs. Moser: “The animal was torn apart, the parts were pulled to different places and disassembled and eaten there.”

Now also bear observations in the Salzburger Land

Bear sightings are now also being reported in Salzburger Land: According to a press release from the state government, a hunter discovered bear tracks “a few days ago” at an altitude of 2000 meters in the municipality of the winter sports resort of Saalbach-Hinterglemm. Experts from the Research Institute for Wildlife Research in Vienna confirm the origin after viewing the cell phone images. Attempts are now being made to identify the animal in order to be able to trace its migration route.

A bear was also on the move in the Tyrolean ski resort of Wildschönau: it killed a sheep there on April 24th. In Bavaria, bear tracks were last seen on April 22nd in the district of Miesbach right on the Austrian border. Experts from the environmental protection organization WWF explain what you should not do if you encounter bears.