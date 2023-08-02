The woman, on her TikTok account (@anabelmoralezz), posted a video with a direct message to her husband. During the birth, in case of complications, he should have told the doctors to save her and not the unborn child.

A request that might seem selfish and absurd, but in reality it is not. The woman had her reasons for asking. Anabel Leon didn’t want the couple’s other child to be left without a mother. For this reason she asked to be the priority during the delivery.

To my husband: if I’m giving birth and the doctor says you have to choose between me or the baby, please save me, I don’t want Ethan to grow up without a mom and I don’t want you to have to raise two kids alone while your wife mourns too.

The video was taken in the labor room, while the woman was intent on enduring the pains of childbirth before delivering her child. Sad music accompanies the clip, which went viral, amassing millions of views in a short time.