In the United States, Jessica Woods, a mother 33 years old, faces charges for child abuse after trying change your daughter 18 months for 500 dollars outside an H&R Block bank branch in the city of Palatka, Florida.

The events were unleashed when an employee of the bank She recognized Woods carrying her little girl in her arms. This was not the first time the woman had tried trade your daughter for a few dollarssince she had previously been seen in the bank's bathroom making the same attempt.

Even a bank client revealed in her statements that Woods hit her baby while they were in the bank while trying to make a deal to exchange the girl for money.

The next day, Woods and her daughter were caught sleeping outdoors outside the bank, the baby was inside a supermarket cart, with nothing to protect her from the environment.

Another witness pointed out that in Woods' desperation, not being able to get money, he would have tried to get rid of his daughter by throwing her away.

During the day Woods returned to the bank branch and left his daughter alone on the floor, approaching a passerby to offer to exchange the girl for $500. When they refused, Woods abandoned his daughter and left the place.

Jessica Woods arrest record

Authorities acted quickly and arrested Woods, who now faces serious child abuse charges.