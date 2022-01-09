A few days after starting 2022, Netflix It has already submitted interesting bets for its content video library. Some of the titles that dominate its Top10 include the Peruvian film Utopia and the commented Rebelde reboot. Among the most popular productions of the service, Mother / android It has also managed to position itself as one of the most viewed.

The sci-fi film stars Chloë Grace Moretz, who plays a pregnant young woman in a world threatened by machines that used to be friendly. Next, we tell you more details about its plot.

What is the movie about?

Mother / android places us in an apocalyptic world where humans have become dependent on technology. Specifically, they use the machines for a fairly wide range of activities, which include construction jobs, being teacher aides, meeting household needs, and more.

It is in this context that the film brings us closer to Georgia (Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith). Both are on their winding getaway journey when their country is embroiled in an unexpected war against artificial intelligence. Within days of the arrival of their first child, they must venture into No Man’s Land, a stronghold of the android uprising, hoping to get to safety before she has her baby.

What does the critic say?

The Rotten Tomatoes review has given it a 33% approval rating. “Mother / android overcomes her budget limitations on a visual level – unfortunately, this sci-fi drama is far less successful on the storytelling front,” says the portal consensus. Next, we leave you excerpts of some of the opinions of specialized journalists.

Randy Myers – San Jose Mercury News

“Although his personal story is poignant, this bizarre apocalyptic survival thriller lacks emotion and even elicits unexpected laughs in what are supposed to be its most moving moments.”

“It is well crafted and ingenious within its limits, seamlessly integrating Massachusetts locations and modest visual effects to create a credible enough portrait of a civilized world that has severely eroded in just a few months.”

Tomris Laffly – RogerEbert.com

“There is some grace in the film’s visuals and a lot of heart in the collective dedication of the actors, but Mother / Android feels like an insipid mix of genre basics with forgettable effect.”

John Anderson – Wall Street Journal

“There is a lot of acting, with capital letters, in this creation by the Romanian-born filmmaker Mattson Tomlin, who is not afraid to subject his audience to generous rations of violence, suffering and unhappiness.”

Michael Ordoña – Los Angeles Times

“Unfortunately, while he capitalizes on his two excellent lead performances and the story has deep emotional roots for the filmmakers, his journey fails to capture the imagination.”