The accident involving the deep-sea submarine “Titan” in the Atlantic costs five lives. The wife of the late billionaire Shahzada Dawood is now speaking out about the tragedy.

Munich/London/Newfoundland – More and more details about the tragic accident of the private deep-sea submarine “Titan” not far from the wreck of the “Titanic” off the North American coast near Newfoundland (Canada) are becoming known.

“Titan” disaster: Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and son Suleman among the fatalities

This is how the US medium reports The New Yorker In early July, OceanGate’s finance director reportedly resigned when CEO Stockton Rush asked her to be the submarine’s chief pilot. Previously, the company allegedly fired the actual pilot, David Lochridge, because he is said to have expressed safety concerns. It sounds absurd. What happened is all the more tragic.

Specifically: During the risky underwater trip to the historic wreck of the “Titanic”, which sank on April 2, 1912, Rush’s deep-sea submarine imploded on June 18, 2023 for reasons that are still unclear. All five occupants were killed in milliseconds, in addition to the billionaire himself, who was 61 years old, the French “Titanic” expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet (77 years old), the British billionaire and adventurer Hamish Harding (58) died in the accident. and British-Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood (48) and his son Suleman (19).

Remains of the imploded submersible: Debris from the “Titan” was recovered near the wreck of the “Titanic” at the end of June. © IMAGO/Paul Daly

Rush, who was probably the pilot of the underwater capsule himself, and the other passengers started the dive on June 18 at 8 a.m. An hour and 45 minutes later, contact with the mothership was lost. The US Navy is said to have already registered the sound of an implosion at this point. The German Christine Dawood, 46-year-old wife of the deceased entrepreneur from London, now described the New York Times (NYT) of the last moments of her husband and son. Together with her 17-year-old daughter, she was on board the carrier ship “Polar Prince” when the accident took its course.

“Titan” disaster in the Atlantic: Shahzada Dawood’s wife describes the last moments

According to their statements, the occupants turned off the lights and listened to music in complete darkness to save electricity, the news portal quoted oe24.at from her interview with the NYT. From the capsule’s small window, passengers would have seen bioluminescent deep-sea creatures (Creatures that produce light themselves at extreme depths, i. editor.) can be observed, she is quoted further. Then the contact was broken and the anxious waiting began, which happened in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.

Oceangate CEO Rush traveled to London with his wife Wendy in February 2023 to convince the family to take part in the trip to the “Titanic”, she said. He believed that a voyage on the “Titan” into the depths of the Atlantic was safer “than crossing the road,” Christine said NYT. In an interview with the British broadcaster BBC, she had previously said that she had given her son the place on board. “I knew Suleman wanted to go so badly,” she said.

Before the dive, everyone hugged and cracked jokes, she said: “Both were very excited. As recently as two years ago, Suleman had built a Titanic out of ten thousand pieces of Lego. I was really happy for them both, they’ve wanted to do this for a very long time.” Despite the risks involved, which become more apparent with every account of the tragedy. “Titan” boss and OceanGate CEO Rush is said to have dismissed security concerns as “unfounded outcry”.

“Titan” implodes not far from the “Titanic”: leader of the salvage mission becomes emotional

The sadness is palpable in many places. Edward Cassano, head of the salvage mission of “Pelagic Research Services”, had unfortunately overcome emotions at the most recent press conference. “Throughout the unfolding of events, we had the same basic focus,” he explained. “Despite the urgency of the rescue, we were always concerned with the safety of all responders. We were prepared to arrive on site and rescue the people on board.”

Died on board the Titan: British-Pakistani business consultant Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman. © HANDOUT / DAWOOD HERCULES CORPORATION / AFP

He therefore still believed in a rescue, although there was no longer any contact and it was assumed that there was no longer enough oxygen on board the “Titan”. The implosion as the cause of the accident only became known later. “What we would have liked, of course, was to find the ‘Titan’ on the seabed. The ship would have been intact and the crew would have been alive,” Cassano explained: “The robot could then have grabbed the ‘Titan’ with its arm and pulled it upwards.” Debris was recovered instead on June 10, including what are believed to be the remains of the killed passengers.

“Titan” implodes: Shahzada Dawood is said to have paid $229,000 each for himself and his son

According to the BBC, management consultant Dawood is said to have paid $229,000 each for himself and his son for the dive, which was originally estimated to take eight hours. The reason for the implosion is still not sufficiently clear. Jasper Graham-Jones, Professor of Mechanical and Marine Engineering at the University of Plymouth, goes into an analysis for the insider assumed that the carbon fiber hull of the “Titan” could not withstand the pressure at a depth of more than 3000 meters – and that is why the submarine imploded. (pm)

