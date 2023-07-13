There’s something about Elina Svitolina that doesn’t add up. Elina Svitolina who, for those who missed a few bets, beat number 1 Iga Swiatek and is in the semifinals of Wimbledon, where she had already arrived in 2019. Those were her years: those in which she, the best Ukrainian tennis player always, it went as far as number 3 in the world. Here, the problem is that Elina Svitolina, to make these results, returned from maternity leave three months ago. Actually no, that’s not exactly the problem either: what really doesn’t add up about Svitolina is how she managed to come back not only three months ago, but looking stronger than ever. A tennis player on a mission.