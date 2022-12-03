A mother and two children died in a fire in a residential building in the Rybinsk district of the Krasnoyarsk Territory. This was announced on Saturday, December 3, by the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“At 3:12 (23:12 Moscow time – Ed.) A message was received about a fire in a residential building on Vokzalnaya Street in the city of Zaozerny. A residential building with a veranda attached to it was on fire, ”the statement says. message.

The main investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region reported that the body of a 36-year-old woman who died on the spot, as well as the bodies of two children, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were found in a burned-out house. The children died on the way to the hospital. According to preliminary data, the cause of death is carbon monoxide poisoning.

It is specified that at 7:26 (3:26 Moscow time) the fire was eliminated on an area of ​​92 square meters. m. 19 rescuers and eight pieces of equipment were involved in the elimination of the fire.

“Presumably, the cause of the fire was a violation of the rules for installing and operating the furnace. During the inspection, it was found that the chimney was in close proximity to the wooden ceiling, ”the statement says. message SC.

Forensic medical examinations have been ordered to determine the exact cause of death of the dead. The investigation into the case continues.

Earlier, on December 1, two people died in a fire in a log house in the city of Kansk in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. The fire area was 54 square meters. m. According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire was a violation of the rules for the operation of the furnace.