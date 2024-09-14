Home World

When a fire breaks out in a child’s room, the fire brigade finds the mother and children lifeless. (Symbolic photo) © Marijan Murat/dpa

A fire breaks out in Bremen at night – with tragic consequences for a woman and two children.

Bremen – A mother and two children died in a fire in a children’s room in Bremen. The fire broke out in an apartment in the Ellener Feld district during the night, the fire department said.

The rescue workers, who arrived immediately, entered the burning apartment with breathing apparatus teams, where they discovered the 35-year-old mother and the two children, aged three and six, lifeless in the children’s room.

The emergency services immediately began resuscitation measures. “Unfortunately, without success,” said the fire department. The 36-year-old father, who apparently tried to extinguish the fire himself, had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries. dpa