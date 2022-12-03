In My Mother Made Me Poet and children’s book author Jason Reynolds introduces us to his mother, Isabell. As a workaholic, Reynolds sometimes doesn’t know how to keep suppressing his “internal scream” at the end of the week. But then it’s Sunday again. The day he returns to his childhood home, where he finds Isabell at the kitchen table.

The two talk about work, family, aging, religion. The intimate conversations are part of an almost two-hour long monologue by Reynolds about passing on life lessons. His rhythmic narration in combination with the beautiful music his brother made for this podcast imbues the whole with gentleness and nostalgia.

My Mother Made Me4 ep. of 30 min, Radiotopia Presents.