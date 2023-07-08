The deputy director of the Official High School 278 of Chicoloapan, Jessica Delilah Medina Galindo37 years old, and his son Zahid Medina Galindo18 years old, who had been reported missing since June 1 in Chicoloapán, Mexico statehave been identified as the bodies found on June 23 in a place in the community of Cold riverin the municipality of ixtapaluca.

After three weeks since the whereabouts of both people were unknown, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico has confirmed that the DNA tests carried out on the remains belong to both people who disappeared at the beginning of last month.

Raúl Romero, sentimental partner of Jéssica Delilah and former councilor of the Chimalhuacán city council, has revealed that the prosecutor’s office informed them about the results of the DNA tests. The remains were found near the Ixtapaluca community, along with Zaid and Jéssica’s belongings, as well as some objects from their home. Romero, who is also a professor, has expressed that although they had few doubts, it was necessary to wait for the official results.

missing mother and son

The disappearance of Jéssica and Zaid was reported by their relatives, which led the authorities to issue emergency bulletins to request the collaboration of the population in their search. More than 10 educational and social organizations joined the search efforts, carrying out tours in places in Chicoloapan, Chimalhuacán, Texcoco and Ixtapaluca.

In the course of the investigation, agents of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico two men arrested days after the disappearance, who are Jessica and Zaid’s neighbors. These individuals, former police officers from Mexico City, are currently being held in the Molino de Flores prison in Texcoco, accused of their probable participation in the double homicide.

According to Raúl Romero, the detainees would have claimed Jessica for the noises coming from her home in the subdivision of the Revolución neighborhood in Chicoloapan. This would have provoked his anger and, apparently, was the reason that triggered the murder of mother and son.

Romero has expressed his disbelief in the situation, considering that none of the victims deserved this tragic outcome. Jéssica, who had been a councilor in Chimalhuacán, and Zaid, a brilliant young man without vices, will be fired this Friday at the Jardines de Oriente pantheon, located in the community of Coatlinchán, municipality of Texcoco.

The tragic event has shocked the local community, raising questions about the safety and value of human life in the region. Investigations are ongoing to fully clarify the details of the case and bring those responsible to justice.