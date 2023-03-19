The drama of Nicola Courtney and her son Lucas: their car stopped and a lorry ran over them

The police are currently at work to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident in which unfortunately Nicholas Courtney and her 3-year-old son, Lucas lost their lives. They were standing on the side of a road with their car broken down when a lorry ran over them.

Upon arrival of the doctors for both there was nothing to do, except to note the two excruciating and premature deaths. Investigators are now working to reconstruct the accident.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the Friday 10 March. Precisely along the highway 180, in a residential area of ​​the United Kingdom.

Nicola and little Lucas were aboard theirs Ford Focus. It is still unclear where they were headed, when suddenly for a broken downthe car stopped.

Not knowing what to do, the woman first asked her husband for help and then asked for the intervention of a tow truck. They had remained locked inside the vehicle, awaiting help.

However, it is precisely in those seconds that a shot, who probably didn’t realize the broken down car, ran over them. He was going at a really high speed, so the fight was really great strong. He crashed the car for several meters.

Nicola Courtney’s latest post on social media about her son

Unfortunately for the mother and the little one, when the sanitary ware arrived, she was no longer there nothing to do. The doctors could not help but ascertain his death of the two. Nicola was very active on social and just three days earlier, he’d posted a photo of his son in his Spider-man boots. In the caption he wrote:

This photo is everything. My little boy in coveralls and rubber boots and working with his grandfather on the tractor.

Law enforcement is currently working to rebuild the dynamic. For this they are looking for gods witnesses who can help in the investigation and in the reconstruction of the facts.