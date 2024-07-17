The two, mother and son, had arrived in Italy from Ukraine to escape the war. They met a tragic end in the lake.

The search continues after the tragic disappearance of Lake GardaHere, Hanna Shabratska, 56, and her son Oleksiy, 19, both of Ukrainian origin, had chosen yesterday to cool off and spend a pleasant summer trip out of town.

The two did not return home to Trentino after the day in Riva del Garda and the woman’s partner, after looking for them, called the authorities. Unfortunately, the news of the recovery of the young man’s bodyfound in water at a depth of about 18 meters. The news was soon followed by that of the discovery of the mother’s body, also on the lake bed, not far from her son.

When they didn’t return home to Rovereto, the woman’s partner alerted the police and reported their disappearance. He had received a photograph late yesterday morning but had not heard from anyone or answered his calls. The search, supported by the analysis of the cell phones of the two missing, mother and son, is concentrating on the Punta Lido area, with the intervention of specialized water search teams.

The operations continued for many hours. Some hypotheses of the authorities searching for the two speak of a tragedy that occurred in the water, an event in which one died while saving the other from the currents. Mother and son, therefore, could have disappeared while doing the bath at the lake. Firefighters are working with authorities to reconstruct the incident, starting along the shore.

After the bath, they were supposed to return home, but the man waited in vain for their arrival. The authorities’ initial investigations into the telephone cells located the last connection in the area of Lido Point.

Unfortunately, despite the hopes of finding the mother alive, the news that came after the recovery of the boy’s body from the lake has thrown the woman’s partner, Mauro Mariotti, and the community of Rovereto into grief and mourning. The two, mother and son, had arrived in Italy from Ukraine to escape from war. Tragic how their fate collided with another tragedy, very different from that represented by the war from which they had fled.