On the screen she was a charming woman with some economic problems, ready to make friends via social media. Instead, a couple of scammers, mother and son aged 60 and 30, were hiding behind the keyboard, ready to stage a romantic relationship to extort the money from the unfortunate person on duty, even under blackmail.

The story, reported by Tuscia Web, begins in early 2022. The couple meets the victim residing in the Viterbo area on Facebook with a fake profile and after pretending to have a relationship with the 50-year-old man, they start asking for money with the most various excuses, which gradually became more and more insistent.

Threats even at the family home

After a while, however, the victim refuses to pay and the blackmail begins and the terrible accusation of reporting him for having forced the woman into prostitution. The scammers also contact the poor guy on his home phone, first posing as a lawyer and then as a judge, and also talk to the 50-year-old’s parents making them believe that their son was a criminal. A phone call that shocks everyone especially the man who leaves threatening to make an extreme gesture. At that point the desperate mother called for help who set off in search of the 50-year-old found shortly after. At that point the victim tells everything and the investigation begins.

In the meantime, the two scammers had contacted two other potential victims, always in their fifties and still living in Tuscia. The modus operandi was identical and the new victims were also blackmailed with the threat of divulging compromising photos. In all, it seems that the couple extorted money for 25 thousand euros. It is not excluded that they may also have defrauded other people.