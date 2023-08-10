A hotel in Ireland refused to check in a tourist with a child due to a ban on children

A mother and son who went on a trip to Ireland were left on the street at night due to the hotel’s ban on children. This is reported Daily Mail.

It is specified that 27-year-old Briton Hayley Smith (Hayley Smith) and 10-year-old Cohen (Cohen) booked and paid for a room at the Altido Hotel in Dublin in advance for two people. However, upon arrival, tourists were denied check-in with a child due to the policy of the hotel. The Smiths had to look for another place to sleep in a foreign city, as they were eventually kicked out of Altido.

Later it became known that the booking was made through the travel agency Agoda, which mistakenly added Altido to the list of hotels with children. In this regard, the hotel management agreed to refund the Smiths the money for booking four nights in the amount of 365 pounds (about 45 thousand rubles). Despite this, Hailey promised not to come to Ireland again.

