Trentino, mother and son found dead under a bridge after a 90-metre flight: what do we know

He was called Veronica Amistadithe woman found dead Yesterday Together to the little son Of four years under a viaduct almost 90 meters high, the Mostizzolo bridge in Val di Sole in Trentino. She and the little one are crashed into the void after leaving the car on the bridge, and their bodies were recovered in the waters of the Noce stream. Around one o’clock in the night between Saturday and Sunday, some passing motorists had raised the alarm and noticed a car abandoned on the bridge: the doors were open and there was no one inside the passenger compartment. .

The intervention of the Carabinieri of the Cles company was immediate, and they had immediately given the alert; the search operations, which began during the night, involved volunteer firefighters, mountain rescuers, medical personnel, a speleological group and a helicopter. Only at the crack of dawn on Sunday, however, was it possible to locate the two lifeless bodies, found a short distance from each other from the bed of the stream. Investigations into the tragic discovery are still ongoing everything suggests an extreme gesture: the area of ​​the Mostizzolo bridge, over the Noce stream, is in fact sadly known in the area for the suicides and as the site of other tragedies.

