A woman (56) who fled from Ukraine drowned with her son (19) in Lake Garda. They lived nearby. Divers found their bodies.

Riva del Garda – A terrible drama is keeping the rescue teams busy on Lake Garda in northern Italy. The Carabinieri of Riva del Garda in Trentino-South Tyrol have been searching for a 56-year-old woman and her 19-year-old son since Tuesday (July 16). They were Hanna S. and her son Oleksiy, who fled the Ukrainian war zone in Donbass.

They lived in Rovereto in the Trentino Adige Valley and had not returned home after a trip to the beach. The 56-year-old’s partner desperately called the police to report the disappearance of his wife and son.

Police launch search for missing persons: Mobile phone data leads rescue teams to towels on the beach

The search, thanks in part to the analysis of mobile phone data, focused on the area of ​​Punta Lido near Riva del Garda. According to the police, mother and son were Trentino Corriere He had left by bus in the morning and spent the day at the lake, as the images from video surveillance cameras show.

Their towels, clothes and bags were found on the beach on Wednesday morning. The lake is already over eight metres deep at this point, just a few metres from the shore: “It is an area that is exposed to strong currents and temperature fluctuations, and in the past other bathers have sunk to the bottom,” a lifeguard who works on site explained to the newspaper.

They were considered missing: Divers discover the two dead at a depth of 18 metres

On Wednesday, divers made a terrible discovery at a depth of 15 metres: the bodies of the two were found ladige.it found a short distance from each other between Punta Lido and Spiaggia dei Sabbioni. They were therefore not far from each other, at a depth of about 18 meters. Divers from the fire service located them. It was not clear on Tuesday evening when the bodies would be recovered. The circumstances were also unclear. The mother had a job as a carer, the son is said to have had a job as a waiter in the catering industry.

Only a few days ago, an Austrian Canyoning guide dies at Lake Garda. On Monday, an earthquake shook the holiday paradise.