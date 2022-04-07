Murder-suicide in Favarain the province of Agrigento, in Sicily, this is the most accredited hypothesis at the moment for a case that causes a sensation. Mother and son were found dead in Favara in the house that the 52-year-old man shared with his 83-year-old mother in via Bachelet. At first there was talk of death for suicide for the son and for heart attack for the mother. The bodies were found by the other son.

Mother and son died due to a gunshot fired at close range. The Sicilian prosecutor then opened a murder investigation. At first, however, it was assumed that the 52-year-old son had committed suicide. And the mother, at the sight of the body, had died of a heart attack.

The legal medical examinations about the woman’s corpse, however, they brought out another truth. Antonia Volpe did not die of a heart attack, but of a gunshot. Her body was in the same house where the lifeless body of her son Angelo Maria was found, who took his own life with a revolver.

To give the alarm a neighbor who heard a gunshot and called the family. Immediately the woman’s other son reached the house where her mother and brother lived and found himself in front of their parents. lifeless bodies.

He immediately called the 118 rescuers, who intervened together with the Carabinieri of the Favara station. For the couple it wasn’t there no way.

Murder-suicide in Favara, this is the most accredited hypothesis

According to an initial reconstruction carried out by the military, the 52-year-old employee would have killed the mother with a gun held by her deceased father. And then he would turn the gun on himself to take his own life.

Photo source from Pixabay

A drama developed in the family environment, for which the investigations, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Salvatore Vella, go forward. Agents will need to hear from family, acquaintances and neighbors to understand what really happened. And why.