The two bodies found on Saturday afternoon in a home in Zoetermeer belong to a 34-year-old son and his 70-year-old mother. The police confirm that. The 72-year-old father of the family was killed that same afternoon in a head-on collision on the N210 in Lekkerkerk. The family drama thus claims three lives from a – according to neighbors – loving family, of which only the daughter is left.

